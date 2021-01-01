From hetal diamonds

Hetal Diamonds 0.11CTTW DIAMOND SNOWFLAKE NECKLACE IN STERLING SILVER

$75.99 on sale
($110.00 save 31%)
In stock
Buy at jomashop

Description

0.11CTTW DIAMOND SNOWFLAKE NECKLACE IN STERLING SILVER

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com