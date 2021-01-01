Courant 12-Cup Food Processor

Features:Product Type: Electric Food ProcessorColor (Color: Black): BlackColor (Color: White): WhiteWork Bowl Capacity (cups): 12Food Processor Uses: Meats;Poultry;Nuts;Leafy Vegetables;Fruits;Crushed Ice;Root Vegetables;Cheeses;Pitted Fruits;Citrus;BerriesWork Bowl Material: PlasticAttachments Included: S Blade;Shredding Disc;Slicing DiscBlade Material: Dough Blade Material: Disc Material: Stainless SteelFood Processor Features: Blending Feature;Interchangeable Blades;Pulse FunctionNumber of Speed Settings: 2Wattage: 800Dishwasher Safe Components: All Removable Parts;Blades;Discs;Work Bowl;LidHandwashing Recommended: Product Care: PTFE Free: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: Cheap: DS Metallic: SteelBest: BPA Free: Spefications:ADA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: YesNSF Certified: UL Listed: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14Overall Width - Side to Side: 8.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8.25Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No Color: White