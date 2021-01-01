12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, Black

Prep the freshest ingredients: A powerful 450 watt motor and 2 speeds plus pulse control save you time and moneySimple to assemble and use: Stack and snap design requires no difficult twisting or locking; A simple function guide is printed on the food processor for ease of use12 cup capacity: Sealed bowl helps prevent leaks when mixing liquids; Dimensions (inches) 16.25 H X 9.55 W X 8.76 D; BPA free in all food zonesStainless steel blades: S-blade and reversible slice & shred disc chop, slice, shred, mix and puree just about anythingLarge feed chute: Big mouth feed chute fits whole foods for quick, easy processing and less prep timeSimple function guide shows you which blade to use and which button to pressIncluded Components: Food Processor, Bowl, Lid, Blade