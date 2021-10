Make sure you’re cooking at the perfect temperature with the King Kooker® 12” Deep-Fry Thermometer. Designed with both Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature gauges, this thermometer ensures you’re cooking at just the right temperature. A clasp allows you to clip it onto the side of the pot, keeping it securely in place. FEATURES: Deep-fry thermometer with a 12” probe Clasp secures it to the side of the pot Temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius 1 year manufacturer’s warranty Model: SI 12