Oven safe up to 400 degrees F - Dishwasher safe - Made in China - 12.18 W x 2.81 H x 12.18 L - Great for locking in moisture The 12 Inch Tempered Glass Lid fits perfectly over your 12 inch cast iron skillets and pans. It keeps moisture and flavor locked in the pan while you keep an eye on the progress of your recipe. Strength You Can Trust These glass lids have been tempered for increased strength, compared with normal glass. Easy to Grip The silicone knob on this lid provides a comfortable grip. Experience a Secure Fit Our glass lids are designed to fit on Lodge cast iron cookware of comparable sizes. In the Box - 12 inch Glass Lid - Documentation