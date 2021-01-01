Buy the Brentwood White 42oz. 12-Speed + Pulse Electric Blender at Michaels. com. The powerful 350W Brentwood Appliances' JB-920B 42 oz. 12-Speed + Pulse Blender uses stainless steel blades to easily crush and pulverize ice. The powerful 350W Brentwood Appliances' JB-920B 42 oz. 12-Speed + Pulse Blender uses stainless steel blades to easily crush and pulverize ice. Choose between 12 speeds to blend delicious smoothies, thick shakes, hearty protein and more. This white blender's glass jar is more sturdy and stable than plastic, as well easier to keep clean, and won't absorb odors. The nonskid base will help keep it from taking a stroll along your countertop. Details: White 7.5" x 7.5" x 16" 42 oz. capacity 12 speed settings Stainless steel blades Sturdy, easy-to-clean glass jar Nonskid base Built-in cord storage Dishwasher safe BPA free 350W | Brentwood White 42 oz 12-Speed + Pulse Electric Blender | Michaels®