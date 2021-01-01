12 Years Of Being Awesome - 12th Birthday Dabbing Piggycorn Tote Bag

Dabbing birthday Awesome Since December 2009 design for 12 year-old boys and girls. Fun 12 years, 144 months of being awesome birthday outfit for 12 years old birthday kids. Perfect kid's birthday theme outfit for your son, daughter, grandchild and nephew. Dabbing pig unicorn design makes a perfect 12 year old kid's birthday outfit. Dabbing piggycorn 12th birthday clothing for proud 12 years old boys, girls and piggycorn lovers. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.