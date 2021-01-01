12 Years Old July 2010 Limited Edition 12th Birthday Premium T-Shirt

12th. retro Vintage 12th Birthday Born in July 2010 for Men, Women, 12th Anniversary For Boy, Girl, Uncle / Aunt, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Cousin 12 years old. celebrate 12th birthday. made in 2010, made in July 2010.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.