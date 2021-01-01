1200 Calorie Diet: A Simple and Healthy Way to Lose Weight With Delicious Recipes T.K PUB Author

Losing weight does not have to be a hard task. There are simplify ways to achieve your weight loss goals without getting deprived and one of those ways is adopting the 1,200-calorie diet. This diet is a eating style that limit your calorie intake to 1200 daily. The 1200 calorie diet has been precribed by dietitians as a method that can be very effective for weight loss. This book is a complete guide for any individual interested in shedding some pounds on this low calorie diet and remain healthy. The recipe contained in this book went through a thoughtful process to make the perfect meal towards achieving the 1200 calorie needed by your body daily to lose weight. You can enjoy your breakfast, launch, dinner, snacks, deserts without getting bothered about your calorie count. The total calories you get per day has been designed in a way that you can't go above 1200. In this book, you'll also get to know aboutWho 1200 is appropriate forThe benefits & risk of the dietThe side effectsHow to calculate your daily calorie intakePrepping 1200 calorie meal1200 calorie daily high proteinMeal plan for 1200 calories diet1200 calorie diet meal plan for diabetic patientFoods and their calorie contentsTasty recipes to eat and much more... Get this book now and start shedding the pounds in a simple and healthy way.