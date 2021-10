What it is: Ice blue hydrogel mask that provides a toning ice cube effect. Highlighted Ingredients: - Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates Dry, Aged Skin, Helps Reduce Wrinkles, Sores, Sunburn and Wound Repair, Helps Reduce Dry Eyes and Eye Discomfort. - Seaweed Collagen: Powerful anti-aging compound, preventing damage to amino acids in your skin and both protecting and reinforcing cell membranes.