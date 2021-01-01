KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor - Onyx Black Easily tackle tough chopping, shredding and kneading tasks with a powerful motor and durable blades. This 13-Cup Food Processor is the right capacity for every meal-making occasion, big or small. And, it’s easier than ever to elevate all of your everyday meals with all of the functions it has to offer. Chop, shred, precision slice, knead, mix and puree everything from fresh veggies to cheeses, doughs, sauces, salsa and so much more. The 3-in-1 feed tube reduces prep time, allowing you to process a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes - tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and more. In addition to being easy to use, all of the accessories fit nice and neat in the included storage caddy, which nestles directly inside the 13 cup bowl. What You Get Food processor 13-cup work bowl Multi-purpose blade Adjustable slicing disc Reversible shredding disc Dough blade Storage caddy