CELEBRATE your Vintage 2008, 13th birthday because you're living legendary, vintage, classic, original, awesome, epic, dope, queen, unicorns, and totally rad birthday gift ideas for men women. It's the best time to party wearing a retro vintage outfit. Legend Since December 2008 13th Birthday Vintage Born in 2008 for men women on 13th anniversary. Great gift idea for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, or everyday occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem