13th. retro Vintage 13th Birthday Born in June 2009 for Men, Women, 13th Anniversary For Boy, Girl, Uncle / Aunt, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Cousin 13 years old. celebrate 13th birthday. made in 2009, made in June 2009.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.