1. can help you to put a 6.35mm (1/4 inch) plug (male) to a 3.5mm (1/8 inch) jack (female) stereo adapter. 2. is a new design that can better match your device. 3. is made of pure copper and its service life is much longer than plastic and gold plating. 4. Pure copper connectors resist corrosion and ensure minimal signal loss. 5. Carefree 18 months warranty and friend customer service.