Funny 14th Birthday gift for women girls born in 2007 14 years old. Perfect for a cute gift for a women who are turning 14 made in October 2007 14 years of being awesome, it's best time to party for new age. Awesome Since October 2007 14 years old gift for women girls. Born in 2007 14 years old born in October 2007 14th birthday makes a great gifts for mom, wife, auntie, sister, grandma or girlfriend turning 14. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem