Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute markers, Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. 140th Anniversary Series. Casual watch style. Seiko 140th Anniversary Silver Dial Mens Watch SSB395.