High shine, high impact. These boots are built from standout Patent Lamper leather and set on an extra-rugged double-height Bex sole. Staying true to the Original Dr. Martens silhouette, they're fitted with 8 eyelets, yellow welt stitching and a scripted AirWair heel loop. Born on 01. 04. 60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic . Patent Lamper is a fine-grained leather, coated to give a high shine, glossy finish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Bex Patent Leather Lace Up Boots in White, Size M 9/W 10