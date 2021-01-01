Our elevated Bex sole brings added height and attitude — a little extra edge you can wear every day. Otherwise, these are the exact same 1460 boots we've been making for six decades: crafted from tough Smooth leather, with 8 eyelets, yellow welt stitching and a scripted AirWair heel loop. Born on 01. 04. 60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic . Hardwearing and famously tough, our Smooth leather can be polished to shine or scuffed-up. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 3/8 in. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Bex Smooth Leather Platform Boots in White, Size M 11/W 12