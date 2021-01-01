At Dr. Martens, we know our many diverse wearers have got us to where we are today. That's why we celebrate individuality and diversity in all forms. This season we're proud to support Pride and the LGBTQ+ movement with this one-off boot, decked out with multi-colored 'rainbow' stitching on the upper as well as a rainbow heel loop and an embroidered rainbow flag. Built on our signature air-cushioned sole, the 1460 lace up boots come with an alternate set of rainbow laces. This year, we made a donation to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. Polished Smooth is the original Dr. Martens leather: super durable, with a smooth finish polished to a high shine. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching. | Dr. Martens, 1460 For Pride Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 14