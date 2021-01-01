From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, 1460 Men's Waterproof Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 10
Almost exactly 60 years after the first 1460 boot rolled off the production line, we introduce a waterproof edition. Inspired by our industrial range, the boot is built with a revolutionary new twin heat-sealed welt that prevents water from getting into the air-cushioned sole and forms the basis of a waterproof boot. Add a comfortable, breathable DryWair bootie encased in Republic WP, a rich, oily waterproof leather, and you have a boot that offers outstanding protection from spills, puddles and rain. It's marked with our instantly recognizable DMS tread pattern, iconic yellow stitching and sole with a two-tone grooved sidewall. DryWair is a proprietary, highly breathable yet waterproof membrane that that locks out moisture while allowing feet to breathe. Our new waterproof welt is an evolution of our original construction. Heat-sealed and stitched through the boot leather into high-density foam, it ensures the sole is waterproof. Born on 1st April 1960 and named as such. Over six decades our 8-eye 1460 has become iconic. Republic WP is a waxy, oil-finished edition of our classic Crazy Horse leather, given a waterproof treatment. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Men's Waterproof Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 10