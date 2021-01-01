Almost exactly 60 years after the first 1460 boot rolled off the production line, we introduce a waterproof edition. Inspired by our industrial range, the boot is built with a revolutionary new twin heat-sealed welt that prevents water from getting into the air-cushioned sole and forms the basis of a waterproof boot. Add a comfortable, breathable DryWair bootie encased in Republic WP, a rich, oily waterproof leather, and you have a boot that offers outstanding protection from spills, puddles and rain. It's marked with our instantly recognizable DMS tread pattern, iconic yellow stitching and sole with a two-tone grooved sidewall. DryWair is a proprietary, highly breathable yet waterproof membrane that that locks out moisture while allowing feet to breathe. Our new waterproof welt is an evolution of our original construction. Heat-sealed and stitched through the boot leather into high-density foam, it ensures the sole is waterproof. Born on 1st April 1960 and named as such. Over six decades our 8-eye 1460 has become iconic. Republic WP is a waxy, oil-finished edition of our classic Crazy Horse leather, given a waterproof treatment. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Men's Waterproof Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 10