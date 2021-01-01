The 1460 Mono is the original Dr. Martens boot with a solid color sole, welt, stitching, eyelets, laces, heel loops and even linings— for a monochromatic look from the ground up. Retains all the classic Doc's DNA, including grooved sides, visible stitching and a heel-loop. Made with the durable Dr. Martens Smooth leather. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant, with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Mono Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots in White, Size M 7/W 8