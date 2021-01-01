The 1460 is the original Dr. Martens boot. The boot's recognizable DNA looks like this: 8 eyes, grooved sides, a heel-loop, yellow stitching, and a comfortable, air-cushioned sole— and now, it comes in a soft, supple leather with gunmetal eyelets. Classic Doc's DNA is in full effect, with visible stitching, grooved sides and a scripted heel-loop. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Nappa Leather Lace Up Boots in Black, Size M 10/W 11