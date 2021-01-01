To celebrate 60 years of Dr. Martens, we’ve taken our original silhouette and rebuilt it on a Goodyear welted, stacked Bex sole. Crafted from soft Pisa leather, our 1460 Pascal Bex is a twist on a classic — but is instantly recognizable as a Docs boot. Finished with yellow welt stitching, AirWair branded eyelets and a black and yellow heel loop. Born on 01.04.60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 3/8 in. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Pascal Bex Leather Lace Up Boots in Black, Size M 7/W 8