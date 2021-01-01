From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, Men's 1460 Pascal Made In England Ripple Sole Boots in Dark Brown, Size 14
You don't need us to tell you about the Horween Leather Company. Founded in 1905, it's one of the oldest tanneries still running in the US today — with a reputation that knows no bounds. Here we've used Horween's Chromexcel — a pull-up aniline crafted with techniques developed nearly 100 years ago — to re-engineer our Original 1460 boot for the new season. Tagged with an embossed leather label and a premium gold-scripted heel loop, as well as our usual markings, the 8-eye lace up boots sit on a serrated Ziggy sole. Handmade in England. And built to last. Born on 1/4/60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye boot has become iconic. Chromexcel is a full-grain material with a heavyweight handle and smooth, oily finish. A good depth of pull-up gives it character. Care with Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching. | Dr. Martens, Men's 1460 Pascal Made In England Ripple Sole Boots in Dark Brown, Size 14