You don't need us to tell you about the Horween Leather Company. Founded in 1905, it's one of the oldest tanneries still running in the US today — with a reputation that knows no bounds. Here we've used Horween's Chromexcel — a pull-up aniline crafted with techniques developed nearly 100 years ago — to re-engineer our Original 1460 boot for the new season. Tagged with an embossed leather label and a premium gold-scripted heel loop, as well as our usual markings, the 8-eye lace up boots sit on a serrated Ziggy sole. Handmade in England. And built to last. Born on 1/4/60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye boot has become iconic. Chromexcel is a full-grain material with a heavyweight handle and smooth, oily finish. A good depth of pull-up gives it character. Care with Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching. | Dr. Martens, Men's 1460 Pascal Made In England Ripple Sole Boots in Dark Brown, Size 14