A new leather for an old classic: this is our iconic 8-eye women's boot in soft, supple Nappa leather with gunmetal eyelets. Combined with a rugged yet refined sole, the boot serves up unparalleled comfort mixed with edgy style. Original Dr. Martens boot, built for a woman. Made with all the classic Doc's DNA, including grooved sides, heel-loop and yellow stitching. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant, with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Women's Nappa Leather Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 6