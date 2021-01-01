The 1460 Pascal is an 8-eye silhouette based on the original Dr. Martens boot. The boot's iconic DNA looks like this: 8-eyes, an air-cushioned sole with grooved edges, yellow welt stitching and a heel-loop. The only difference here? No binding at the collar. This season, the boot gets additional visual detail — and easy access — with a front zip in gunmetal that matches the eyelets. Two ways to fasten: removable laces, or a front zip. Serves up classic Doc's DNA, like scripted heel-loop, grooved sides and yellow stitching. Made with Nappa, one of the softest leathers around: pliable and breathable with a natural smooth texture, it feels butter-soft to the touch. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole. Secured with a Goodyear welt. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Women's Pascal Nappa Zipper Boots in Black, Size 9