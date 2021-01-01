This summer. Make a scene. These standout patent boots demand attention with every step. Inspired by the sun-bleached summer months, the boots are built from high shine Patent Lamper and reinforced with our signature yellow welt stitching as well as a scripted AirWair heel loop. Born on 01. 04. 60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic. Patent Lamper is a fine-grained leather, coated to give a high shine, glossy finish. Clean with a damp cloth and restore its shine with Dr. Martens Patent Cleaner . Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Women's Patent Leather Lace Up Boots in White, Size 10