Raw, rugged and worn-in from the first step. These shoes are crafted from tumbled Ambassador leather, which retains its natural characteristics and markings, and ages uniquely with wear. Built on a tough-as-nails AirWair sole, the shoes are reinforced with our signature yellow welt stitch. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. A heavyweight, oily leather that's been tumbled — meaning it retains its natural characteristics and markings. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch | Dr. Martens, 1461 Ambassador Leather Oxford Shoes in Black, Size M 9/W 10