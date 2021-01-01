A little extra attitude. Our Bex sole sits between our classic air-cushioned outsole and a full-volume platform — bringing an elevated edge you can wear every day. Here the rugged sole underpins our Original shoe silhouette, built from tough Smooth leather and marked with our signature yellow welt stitching. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 3/8 in. | Dr. Martens, 1461 Bex Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes in White, Size M 9/W 10