Dr. Martens 1461 Pride Flat in Black. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 7, 9) Dr. Martens 1461 Pride Flat in Black. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 7, 9) Dr. Martens stands proud with the LGBTQIA+ community around the world. The 1461 Pride Flat pays tribute to the Pride movement with rainbow flag embroidery, laces, and heel loop, as well as multi-colored tonal stitching throughout the upper. Join in on celebrating Pride all year round, because everyone deserves to feel respected, safe, and seen.. Smooth leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Thailand. Lace-up front. Signature yellow welt stitching. Round toe. Alternative rainbow laces included. DMAR-WZ339. 26800001. When the Dr. Martens boot first catapulted from a working-class essential to a counter-cultural icon back in the 1960s, the world was pre-internet, pre-MTV, pre-CD, pre-mp3s, pre-mobile phones. Hey, they'd only just invented the teenager. In the years before the boot's birthday, 1st April, 1960, kids just looked like tribute acts to their parents, younger but the same. Rebellion was only just on the agenda for some - for most kids of the day, starved of music, fashion, art and choice, it was not even an option.