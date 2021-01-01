Docs Originals. In more shades than ever. Each season, we're enhancing our collection with classic colors from the DM's vault. Built from our Original tough Smooth leather, these 1461 shoes stay true to the six-decade-old silhouette. The shoes sit on a rugged air-cushioned sole, reinforced with our signature yellow welt stitching — just as they have since the start. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Hardwearing and famously tough, our Smooth leather can be polished to shine or scuffed-up. It’s up to you. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes in Black, Size M 6/W 7