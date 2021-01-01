This is our classic 3 eye shoe. The second style that Dr. Martens made, the shoe was crafted for industry — and made rebellious by generations of non-conformists. The only difference here? A narrower design for women. 3-eye shoe. Built for a woman's foot. Crafted with the same Doc's DNA as its 8-eye counterpart: grooved edges, yellow stitching and Smooth leather, a lightly textured, highly durable material with a soft sheen. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, 1461 Women's Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes in Black, Size 5