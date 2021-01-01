Dr. Martens 1490 10-Eye Boot

The 1490 10-Eye lace-up boot from Dr. Martens is an original classic that will live never go out of style! Soft, Smooth leather upper for long wear and comfort. *Smooth leather is a hard wearing, corrected full-grain leather with an unblemished finish. Original Air Wair nylon heel pull loop. World Famous Air Cushioned sole welded together using a special heat-sealing process. Trademark two-toned grooved sidewall with 360Âº yellow stitch detail. Trans PVC outsole. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 10 oz Shaft: 10 in Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size UK 7 (US Men's 8, US Women's 9), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. (Docs, Martins)