Modani Jewels 14K Gold .50ctw Colored and White Diamond Hoop Earrings - Pink Diamond

Modani Jewels 14K Gold .50ctw Colored and White Diamond Hoop Earrings A stand-alone eye-catcher thanks to its diamond-paved paths, this fine-jewelry essential has a versatility that makes it easy to coordinate with your other diamond, gemstone and precious metal pieces. Approx. 1/2"L x 1/4"W x 3/8" diameter Stamped 14K, yellow gold or rose gold, rhodium accenting Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: 0.50ct Yellow Diamond: 0.19ctw Pink Diamond: 0.19ctw White Diamond: 0.30ctw; Color: H-I; Clarity: I1