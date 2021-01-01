14k Yellow Gold 8-8.5mm White Round Japanese Akoya Cultured AAA Quality Pearl Chain Necklace, 18"

14k Yellow gold necklace featuring simple centerpiece of a single white Japanese akoya cultured pearl in round shape Approximately 18" rope chain and finished with spring-ring clasp The natural properties and process of pearl formation define the unique beauty of each pearl. The akoya cultured pearls come with natural high luster and shine which makes them look extremely exquisite. Our pearls represent the finest in pearl selection, hand-picked for its luster, cleanliness quality, and color. The image may show slight differences in texture, color, size, and shape due to the resolution of the computer. These round Akoya cultured pearls display a higher luster than freshwater cultured because layers of aragonite platelets are formed much denser in cooler water temperatures. This factor enhances the value big time! Akoya cultured pearls are famous for their incredible shine and timeless grace. Although they appear similar to round freshwater cultured, the difference in luster is clearly visible when compared side by side Product of China and Assembled in US