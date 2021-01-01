BREUNING 14K White Gold & 14K Rose Gold Pave Diamond & 8mm Freshwater Pearl Earrings - 0.22 ctw in Silver at Nordstrom Rack

Pave diamonds and freshwater pearls add a elegant style to these two-tone 14K gold earrings. . 14K rose and white gold pave diamond and freshwater pearl earrings. Hinged post back. Approx.1mm length. Approx. 8mm pearl. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Please note: Due to the unique and natural origin of pearls, slight variations in overtone and quality may occur. These characteristics enhance the beauty of the product and truly make them a one of a kind piece. 14K rose gold, 14K white gold, freshwater pearl, diamonds 0.22 ctw