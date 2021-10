ONLY AT SAKS. Embellished with sparklinground and pav white diamonds, these timeless stud earrings are crafted of 14K gold. Diamonds, 0.24 tcw Diamond color: GH Diamond clarity: SII 14K gold Post back Imported SIZE Diameter, about 5mm. Fashion Jewelry - Sfa Jewelry > Saks Fifth Avenue Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue Collection. Color: White Ghost.