ONLY AT SAKS. Completed with a polished finish, this classic curb chain necklace is crafted of 14K gold. Hollow links 14K gold Lobster clasp Imported SIZE Length, about 20" with extender Width, about 4.4mm. Fashion Jewelry - Sfa Jewelry > Saks Fifth Avenue Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue Collection. Color: Yellow Gold. Size: 20.