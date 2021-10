This polished diamond station chain necklace is sophisticated worn on it's own or blended in a mix of layered chains. . 14K white gold chain with bezel set diamond station necklace. Lobster clasp. Approx. 16" length with 2" extension. Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. 14K white gold, diamonds 0.20 ctw