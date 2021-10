The dolphin is one of Aphrodite’s, the goddess of love and beauty, sacred animals. Representing feminine power and intuition, it is the protector of the ocean. Wear your Aphrodite’s Heart bangle, with its sweet shell charm, as a messenger for love and harmony. Piece measures 7 inches in circumference and expands to 8.5 inches for adjustable wearing. Each Chrysalis piece purchased is supplied with a branded Chrysalis paper gift pouch as shown.