From sterling forever

STERLING FOREVER 14K Gold Plated Brass CZ Inside Out Teardrop Drop Earrings at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

These sleek earrings will add the perfect dose of sparkle to any outfit in your wardrobe! Each one is studded with delicate sparkling CZ stones and secured with a friction latch. So don't be afraid to dance all night with these beauties on! . 14K gold plated brass cubic zirconia inside out teardrop earrings. Friction latch. Lead & nickel free. Approx. 1.5" drop, 2mm CZ stones. Imported Store in an air-tight bag when not wearing. Do NOT expose to any harsh chemicals, jewelry cleaners, or perfume. Card or pouch included with purchase. 14K gold plated brass, cubic zirconia

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com