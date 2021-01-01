STERLING FOREVER 14K Gold Plated Brass Resin Half Moon Dangle Earrings - Inked at Nordstrom Rack

Who doesn't love having options? This pair of resin half moon dangle earrings is available in five bright and bold shades - no matter what color or what style you're rocking today, you'll have a pair of these earrings to match. . 14K gold plated brass resin half moon dangle earrings. Hook & eye latch. Lead & nickel free. Approx. 1.3" drop, 3mm thick resin. Imported Store in an air-tight bag when not wearing. Do NOT expose to any harsh chemicals, jewelry cleaners, or perfume. Card or pouch included with purchase. 14K gold plated brass, resin