Pyramids are said to symbolize STRENGTH, ENERGY, and RENEWAL. My polished sides and point represent these ideas as well as being a daily reminder of inner strength and beauty. I am a bold statement of an earring, but also classic enough to look good stacked up the ear. I am two-tone (14K Yellow Gold Pyramid and 14K White Gold "Halo"), and am surrounded by 7 diamonds on each stud. 14K Gold Posts, Larger Scale 14K Backings.