A brown princess-cut CZ is surrounded by a band of smaller princess-cuts in a white halo. Hand-set in rosed sterling silver for an all-day long sparkle! . 14K rose gold plated sterling silver brown princess-cut CZ center stone with a round-cut white CZ halo and multi-cut white and brown CZ embellished band ring. Approx. 8mm band width. Imported 14K rose gold plated sterling silver, cubic zirconia