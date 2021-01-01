SF FINE 14K Gold Round & Baguette Diamond Open Circle Stud Earrings - 0.09 ctw at Nordstrom Rack

You'll look positively royal when you're wearing these glam open circle studs! Lustrous 14k gold earrings feature a bold baguette diamond at the top and a row of diamonds around the circle for show-stopping style. . 14K gold pave and baguette diamond open circle stud earrings. Post back. Approx. 11.7mm stud. Approx. 1mm round diamonds. Approx. 3mm x 2mm baguette diamonds. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Do not expose to any harsh chemicals, jewelry cleaners, or perfume. Remove when washing hands. Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. 14K gold, diamonds (0.09 ctw)