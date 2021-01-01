Sweet, sophisticated and seemingly simple, our stunning Akoya Pearls are totally enchanting, with an ever-vibrant luminosity dancing across their radiant surfaces. These 5-5.5MM, cultured white with pink overtone Akoya Pearls are of the highest quality, with a high luster, a round shape, and clean surface. These pearls are set in 14kt gold setting with a push-back mechanism for a secure fit. You cannot go wrong with these classic studs. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Earrings. Pearl Studs series. SKU: 016572ES35. Color: White. Metal Type: White Gold. Metal Stamp: 14k. Metal Weight: 0.72g. Gem stone type: Pearl. Number of stones: 0. Earrings style: Stud. Haus of Brilliance 14K White Gold Round Freshwater Akoya Cultured 5-5.5MM Pearl Stud Earrings AAA+ Quality.