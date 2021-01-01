15-20 Mmhg: Solid (Moisture-Wick Nylon) - L/XL - Also in: WIDE CALF S/M, WIDE CALF M/L, M/L, S/M, WIDE CALF L/XL

Made with high-quality fabrics and 400-needle count for flexibility and comfort. Our socks offer mild-moderate compression (15-20 mmHg) - appropriate for all day, everyday wear. The moisture-wicking fabric helps draw sweat and moisture off of the skin and onto the top of the sock fabric to keep your feet dry & comfortable. This design also comes in a higher medical-grade compression level of 20-30 mmHg. These high-functioning socks help: Energize legs Reduce swelling Alleviate achiness and heaviness Aid in muscle recovery Features: Graduated compression from ankle to calf Contoured leg and heel for a superior fit Flexible toe pocket for extra comfort Spandex throughout the sock Compression level: 15-20 mmHg Material: 83% Moisture-wick Nylon, 17% Nylon (Latex-free) Designed in Missoula, MT. Made in Taiwan.