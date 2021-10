Stay comfortable and dry during any adventure with this naturally temperature-regulating T-shirt made from a breathable yet warm merino wool blend. Strategically placed mesh panels help keep you cool on morning runs or afternoon hikes. Crewneck Short sleeves Smooth flatlock seaming designed to eliminate rubbing and irritation Merino wool naturally resists odors and helps regulate body temperature for comfort 83% merino wool, 12% nylon, 5%