15W Dual USB Solar Charger PowerPort Solar for iPhone 7 6s Plus iPad ProAir 2 Mini Galaxy S7 S6 EdgePlus Note 54 LG Nexus HTC and More

The Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology. Fast Charging Technology: PowerIQ delivers the fastest possible charge up to 2.1 amps under direct sunlight. 15 watt SunPower solar array is 21.5-23.5% efficient, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. Incredibly Durable: Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels sewn into rugged polyester canvas offer weather-resistant outdoor durability. Highly Portable: Compact size (11 6.3in folded or 18.1 11in opened) and elastic loops on each corner allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees, or tents. Super lightweight (12.5 oz) and ultra-thin design (0.7in folded or 0.2in opened) make it ideal for long treks. What You Get: PowerPort Solar Lite (15W 2-Port USB Solar Charger), 3ft Micro USB cable, welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.