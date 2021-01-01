Rush Creek 16 Rolling Double Sided Rod Storage Rack, American Cherry

CONSTRUCTION: Double sided design allows you to organize and store your gear on both sides of the rack Heavy-duty casters deliver easy maneuverability Built-in easy grip handles and wide one-piece side panels with smooth rolling casters make moving even easier Durable padding on the top and bottom bracing keeps your poles stable and scratch-free Assembled dimensions: 26” x 11.6” x 37.2” ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Stores up to 16 rod and reel combos Wipes down clean so you are just left with your tall tales and not an unsightly mess Easy to assemble